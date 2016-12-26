Man impersonating NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo arrested
The 25-year-old reportedly contacted several high profile leaders in a bid to solicit money from them under false pretense.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in the North West have arrested a man who was impersonating provincial Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
The 25-year-old was reported to have contacted several high profile leaders in a bid to solicit money from them under false pretense.
The office of the premier has warned the public about the scam after receiving several calls from high profile politicians, including a Western Cape-based Member of Parliament.
North West government spokesperson Brian Setswambung says when the suspect’s extortion attempts failed, he threatened to bomb the premier’s home.
“The premier has sent congratulatory message to the Hawks for this speedy arrest following their thorough investigations. This person has indeed played a significant role in actually tarnishing the good name of Premier Mahumapelo through the crimes he’s committed.”
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.