Man impersonating NW Premier Supra Mahumapelo arrested

The 25-year-old reportedly contacted several high profile leaders in a bid to solicit money from them under false pretense.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks in the North West have arrested a man who was impersonating provincial Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The 25-year-old was reported to have contacted several high profile leaders in a bid to solicit money from them under false pretense.

The office of the premier has warned the public about the scam after receiving several calls from high profile politicians, including a Western Cape-based Member of Parliament.

North West government spokesperson Brian Setswambung says when the suspect’s extortion attempts failed, he threatened to bomb the premier’s home.

“The premier has sent congratulatory message to the Hawks for this speedy arrest following their thorough investigations. This person has indeed played a significant role in actually tarnishing the good name of Premier Mahumapelo through the crimes he’s committed.”