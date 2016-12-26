Limpopo man (53) kills young lover (26)

It is alleged that a quarrel between the couple ensued when the man shot the woman before turning the gun on himself.

JOHANNESBURG – A 53-year-old Limpopo man shot and killed his 26-year-old girlfriend at Ga Moloi Village in Sekhukhune.

The police say the man later shot and killed himself at his home.

It is alleged that a quarrel between the couple ensued when the woman fled to their neighbour’s house but was followed and fatally shot.

Police spokesman Motlafela Mojapelo says a murder and an inquest dockets have been opened.

“Both the boyfriend and the girlfriend are dead. He apparently, after killing the girlfriend, went to his home and shot himself dead with his licensed firearm.”

Mojapelo calls upon communities to not resort to violence when they experience domestic problems.

“There are government services that are free of charge that people can resort to instead of killing, maiming, or committing acts of crime.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)