Hawks seize drugs worth over R13m in WC

In the latest incident, police arrested a 45-year-old man with mandrax tablets worth almost R4 million near George.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have seized more than R13 million worth of drugs in the Western Cape in recent weeks.

The SAPS, traffic services and other law enforcement officials have increased patrols and vehicle checks across the province to clamp down on criminals over the festive season.

In the latest incident, police arrested a 45-year-old man while he was travelling on the N9 near George on Sunday.

The suspect, reportedly from Gauteng, was found in possession of mandrax tablets worth almost R4 million.

The drugs were hidden in a false compartment in his car.

Members also confiscated just over R11,000 in cash.

Hawks Spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha said, “The Hawks, together with local police and the K9 unit, arrested a 45-year-old suspect near George for alleged drug dealing. Following information received about drugs being transported, a George-bound vehicle, reportedly originating from Soweto, was stopped and searched on Christmas Day along N9.”

At the same time, Ramovha says arrests are imminent following the recovery of mandrax valued at approximately R2.2 million on Friday.

Members acted on information concerning a suspicious package at a local courier company in the Airport Industrial area.

The drugs were stashed in three wooden boxes.

Meanwhile, Western Cape Police arrested four suspects late in November for possession of drugs worth more than R7 million.

They are due to appear in court on 13 January.