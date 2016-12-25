Zuma sends condolences to families of Russian plane crash victims
The military plane carrying 92 people disappeared from radar minutes after taking off from Sochi en route to Latakia in Syria.
JOHANNESBURG - President Jacob Zuma has sent his condolences to the families of the victims of the Russian military plane Tu-154 that crashed into the Black Sea on Sunday.
Soldiers, 64 members of the Alexandrov military music ensemble and nine reporters were among the passengers on board.
Fragments of the Tu-154 plane were found 1.5km from the Black Sea coast of the city of Sochi.
The Russian Defence Ministry has confirmed there've been no survivors.
A criminal investigation has been launched to probe the incident but according to CNN, Victor Ozerov - chairperson of the defense committee in the Federation Council - has been quoted as saying that terrorism has been ruled out as a cause of the crash.
(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)
