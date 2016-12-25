Two killed in head-on collision on R59

Seven people, including four children, were found with various injuries on the scene.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people, including a seven-year-old child, have died in a head-on collision on the R59 approximately 10km outside Parys.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 4am on Sunday, where they found the wreckage of the two vehicles scattered across the road.

An adult was found with fatal injuries and declared dead, while a seven-year-old succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

Some of the occupants had to be freed by the local fire department before they could be transported to Parys Provincial Hospital.

The exact cause for the collision is not yet known.