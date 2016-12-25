Three nabbed in CT business robbery
This is the eighth incident in less than a week in which businesses in Cape Town have been targeted by criminals.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested three people who allegedly robbed a business in Mitchells Plain.
Three gunmen held up a store in Beacon Valley on Saturday. They allegedly made off with a handful of cellphones, cash and cigarettes.
Authorities have assured members of the public they will pounce on criminals who target shopping centres and malls this festive season.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says: "They spotted the suspects and a chase ensued. All suspects were arrested and firearms were seized. They are facing charges of business robbery and illegal possession of firearms."
