Pension fraud suspects could apply for bail next month
The group appeared in the George Magistrates Court last week on fraud and money laundering charges.
CAPE TOWN - A group alleged to be part a pension fraud syndicate will have to wait until next month before applying for bail.
The four men and a woman are accused of having illegally withdrawn money from the bank accounts of the elderly and recipients of provident fund using fraudulent documents.
They appeared in the George Magistrates Court last week on fraud and money laundering charges following their arrest by the Hawks' organised crime unit last month.
Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha says they were caught following a series of illegal transactions in the Southern Cape.
“Almost R300,000 was seized and the five are expected to appear in court on 10 January 2017 to face charges of fraud and money laundering.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.