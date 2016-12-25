Pension fraud suspects could apply for bail next month

The group appeared in the George Magistrates Court last week on fraud and money laundering charges.

CAPE TOWN - A group alleged to be part a pension fraud syndicate will have to wait until next month before applying for bail.

The four men and a woman are accused of having illegally withdrawn money from the bank accounts of the elderly and recipients of provident fund using fraudulent documents.

They appeared in the George Magistrates Court last week on fraud and money laundering charges following their arrest by the Hawks' organised crime unit last month.

Hawks spokesperson Lloyd Ramovha says they were caught following a series of illegal transactions in the Southern Cape.

“Almost R300,000 was seized and the five are expected to appear in court on 10 January 2017 to face charges of fraud and money laundering.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)