Gauteng Health Dept: Road accidents overwhelming system

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says that hospital staff are sometimes forced to prioritise casualties in order to save lives.

FILE: A taxi accident in Putfontein, east of Johannesburg. Picture: @ER24EMS.
FILE: A taxi accident in Putfontein, east of Johannesburg. Picture: @ER24EMS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Health Department says that the number of accidents on the province's roads are overwhelming its system.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona says that their staff are sometimes forced to prioritise casualties in order to save lives and are unintentionally neglecting some patients who may also need assistance.

Mabona called upon road users to drive within the confines of the law to avoid casualties.

"But then if you have so many accidents that the system is overwhelmed, then for obvious reasons, you will priority one cases where you will have to make sure that you save lives."

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)

