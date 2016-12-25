De Lille wishes CT residents a merry Christmas, happy New Year

CT Mayor De Lille says she hopes this period draws loved ones closer together and strengthens families.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has wished Capetonians and visitors a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.

The mayor says this period should also be used to give back to those in need.

“It was a long year and at the City of Cape Town we are ready to serve the people again in 2017. God bless you.”

