De Lille wishes CT residents a merry Christmas, happy New Year

CT Mayor De Lille says she hopes this period draws loved ones closer together and strengthens families.
CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has wished Capetonians and visitors a merry Christmas and prosperous New Year.
De Lille says she hopes this period draws loved ones closer together and strengthens families.
The mayor says this period should also be used to give back to those in need.
“It was a long year and at the City of Cape Town we are ready to serve the people again in 2017. God bless you.”
