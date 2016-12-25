Cops crackdown on Mitchells Plain drug activity
On Friday police raided several properties belonging to Fadwaan Murphy and confiscated assets worth R1.7m.
CAPE TOWN - Authorities believe they are dismantling the multi-million rand drug operation of a suspected Mitchells Plain gang boss.
On Friday police raided several properties belonging to Fadwaan Murphy and confiscated assets worth R1.7 million.
The seizure came after the National Prosecuting Authority Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted an order for the curator of the valuables last week.
Murphy and three others face 239 charges, including drug dealing, money laundering, racketeering and counts under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana says the group has been under investigation since 2014.
“During September 2015, police confiscated a large quantity of drugs and cash at a house in Grassy Park. Police, together with the NPA Asset Forfeiture Unit, seized drugs to the value of R4 million.”
Rwexana adds the matter is not closed yet.
“The investigation continues and the suspected who arrested will appear in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on 24 January. The suspects are out on bail.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
