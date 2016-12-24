25 more lose lives on SA's roads
Several accidents have been reported across the country on Saturday, claiming at least 25 lives with dozens more injured.
JOHANNESBURG - At least 25 people have lost their lives on South African roads on Saturday.
This despite calls by the Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters that drivers should be more vigilant and drive within the confines of the law.
Several accidents have been reported across the country Saturday, claiming at least 25 lives with dozens more injured.
Thirteen people died in Worcester in the Western Cape when the minibus they were travelling in smashed into a bus in a head-on collision. Six road users were burned beyond recognition outside near Polokwane in Limpopo after two cars collided and caught fire.
In Potchefstroom, three people succumbed to their injuries after the truck they were in overturned, injuring nine others.
Transport Minister Dipuo Peters says that as to 19 December, there were 840 fatalities recorded, an increase of 17% compared to last year.
Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the accidents their paramedics have responded to seems to be caused mostly as a result of negligence.
"We would like to really plead with motorists to obey the road rules," Mathe said.
The Minister of Public Works in the Western Cape, Donald Grant, has sent his condolences to the families of the 13 people who lost their lives in Worcester.
(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)
More in Local
-
Govt welcomes UN resolution on Israeli settlements
-
NPA seizes assets worth R1.7m from CT 'gang boss'
-
Police beef up presence in Inchanga after political murders
-
Guptas respect Absa decision on account closure - lawyer
-
WC teen dies after falling from bakkie while fighting veld fire
-
ANCYL calls for ‘harsh’ legislation against racists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.