25 more lose lives on SA's roads

This despite calls by the Minister of Transport Dipuo Peters that drivers should be more vigilant and drive within the confines of the law.

Several accidents have been reported across the country Saturday, claiming at least 25 lives with dozens more injured.

Thirteen people died in Worcester in the Western Cape when the minibus they were travelling in smashed into a bus in a head-on collision. Six road users were burned beyond recognition outside near Polokwane in Limpopo after two cars collided and caught fire.

In Potchefstroom, three people succumbed to their injuries after the truck they were in overturned, injuring nine others.

Transport Minister Dipuo Peters says that as to 19 December, there were 840 fatalities recorded, an increase of 17% compared to last year.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says the accidents their paramedics have responded to seems to be caused mostly as a result of negligence.

"We would like to really plead with motorists to obey the road rules," Mathe said.

The Minister of Public Works in the Western Cape, Donald Grant, has sent his condolences to the families of the 13 people who lost their lives in Worcester.

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)