Police beef up presence in Inchanga after political murders

The SACP believes that a hit squad is operating in the area and targeting its members.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have beefed up their presence in Inchanga in KwaZulu-Natal following a week of political murders.

Six people have been killed in separate incidents in just over a week.

SACP second deputy secretary general Solly Mapaila paid his respects to two members who were part of the six killed who were laid to rest on Friday.

While no arrests have been made, a police team continues to probe the murders.

Mapaila says thta he met with the provincial police commissioner to dicuss the political killings.

"The idea in that regard was to look into beefing up security presence, particularly of police, which since Tuesday has seen an increased contingent of police officers in the area."

