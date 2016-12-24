NPA seizes assets worth R1.7m from CT 'gang boss'
Fadwaan Murphy, his wife and three others face 239 charges including drug dealing, money laundering, racketeering and counts under the prevention of organised crime.
CAPE TOWN - A suspected gang leader in Mitchells Plain could lose assets worth R1.7 million for allegedly running a drug syndicate.
Fadwaan Murphy, his wife and three others face 239 charges including drug dealing, money laundering, racketeering and counts under the prevention of organised crime.
Police raided several of his properties on Friday after the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted an order for the curator to seize the valuables.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: "Assets including luxury motor vehicles, a trailer, a superbike and vehicles of a business nature were seized at the suspect's premises in Lentegeur, Athlone as well as Grassy Park and Worcester."
The accused are currently out on bail and will return to the Khayelitsha Priority Court next month.
(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)
More in Local
-
Govt welcomes UN resolution on Israeli settlements
-
25 more lose lives on SA's roads
-
Police beef up presence in Inchanga after political murders
-
Guptas respect Absa decision on account closure - lawyer
-
WC teen dies after falling from bakkie while fighting veld fire
-
ANCYL calls for ‘harsh’ legislation against racists
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.