NPA seizes assets worth R1.7m from CT 'gang boss'

Fadwaan Murphy, his wife and three others face 239 charges including drug dealing, money laundering, racketeering and counts under the prevention of organised crime.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected gang leader in Mitchells Plain could lose assets worth R1.7 million for allegedly running a drug syndicate.

Fadwaan Murphy, his wife and three others face 239 charges including drug dealing, money laundering, racketeering and counts under the prevention of organised crime.

Police raided several of his properties on Friday after the NPA's Asset Forfeiture Unit was granted an order for the curator to seize the valuables.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: "Assets including luxury motor vehicles, a trailer, a superbike and vehicles of a business nature were seized at the suspect's premises in Lentegeur, Athlone as well as Grassy Park and Worcester."

The accused are currently out on bail and will return to the Khayelitsha Priority Court next month.

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)