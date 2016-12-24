Govt welcomes UN resolution on Israeli settlements

The resolution was passed on Friday condemning all Israeli attempts aimed at changing the demographic make-up of the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African government says it welcomes the adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolution condemning the continued illegal settlement of Israel in the Palestinian land of the West Bank.

Although the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is unhappy with the resolution, International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane says the decision was long overdue.

Mashabane says the move emphasises the illegal nature of activities undertaken by the government of Israel.

International Relations spokesperson Clayson Monyela said: "This landmark decision has to be supported by all. We also believe that this should kick start the stalled negotiations which should lead to a two-state solution that we all envision as the international community and resolve this long-standing between Israel and Palestine."

(Edited by Zunaid Ismael)