Over 600 litres of alcohol seized on Cape Town beaches
That’s more than double the amount confiscated during the same period last year.
CAPE TOWN – Over 600 litres of alcohol have been confiscated on Cape Town beaches this month.
That’s more than double the amount confiscated during the same period last year.
The City of Cape Town’s executive director for safety and security, Richard Bosman says people are still ignoring the rules despite numerous warnings.
“Despite the warnings people are still taking chances but we’re confiscating alcohol because I think that’s going to assist us largely on the beaches to ensure safety.”
The city’s festive season safety and security plan deploys more than 200 extra lifeguards and 400 volunteers to beaches and public pools ahead of this long weekend.
The Identity-kid tagging programme is also in effect to help parents trace missing children.
