N3 near Harrismith closed after fatal accident

A fatal accident involving a truck and a vehicle has led to traffic being diverted.

JOHANNESBURG - Authorities have confirmed a total road closure on the N3 in Harrismith following a fatal accident involving a truck and a vehicle.

Paramedics have arrived on the scene with other emergency services.

It’s understood both vehicles have burst into flames.

There are unconfirmed reports that the occupants of the truck and the vehicle are still trapped.

Traffic is being diverted.