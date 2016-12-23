N3 near Harrismith closed after fatal accident

Reports suggests Mugabe’s vacation set to cost R85m
A fatal accident involving a truck and a vehicle has led to traffic being diverted.
JOHANNESBURG - Authorities have confirmed a total road closure on the N3 in Harrismith following a fatal accident involving a truck and a vehicle.
Paramedics have arrived on the scene with other emergency services.
It’s understood both vehicles have burst into flames.
There are unconfirmed reports that the occupants of the truck and the vehicle are still trapped.
Traffic is being diverted.
A fatal accident involving a truck and a vehicle, Harrismith https://t.co/IW2475hb3M #ArriveAlive @Netcare911_sa pic.twitter.com/s3J7JyC90s— Arrive Alive (@_ArriveAlive) December 23, 2016
