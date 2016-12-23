Motorists could be charged for warning others about roadblocks

The City of Cape Town says roadblocks are intended for community safety by getting drunk drivers off the roads.

CAPE TOWN – Motorists have been warned that they could be charged with defeating the ends of justice for warning other drivers about roadblocks.

The City of Cape Town says the roadblocks are intended for their own safety by getting drunk drivers off the roads.

Warnings include flashing lights at passing motorists or social media posts about the location of a roadblock.

The city’s executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman says, “The view that’s been advanced is that you’re defeating the ends of justice. People who are drunk are being warned that if they divert into side roads they could cause accidents and crashes elsewhere.

“People have been advised not to warn other motorists because you’re helping those who are irresponsible to avoid these stops because they rely on being warned. So they don’t go through the stops, but an hour or two later you find them driving on the roads killing people.”

Meanwhile, 90 people have been killed on the Western Cape’s roads since the beginning of December.

While the number is high, it represents an 11% decrease compared with the same period last year.

Transport and Public Works Department's Siphesihle Dube said: “We’ve seen a slight decrease in the number of road deaths on Western Cape roads. But we’ve also seen a high number of pedestrian deaths with a slight peak this year.

“We urge all road users to work with us in making sure that they’re safe.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)