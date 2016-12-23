Popular Topics
Mark Williams: Timing of Mashaba sacking a surprise

On Thursday it was announced that the football body had fired coach Shakes Mashaba with immediate effect.

FILE: Shakes Mashaba. Picture: AFP.
FILE: Shakes Mashaba. Picture: AFP.
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – As the search kicks off for Bafana Bafana’s next coach, football pundit Mark Williams says the timing of the decision to axe Shakes Mashaba came as a surprise.

Mashaba was sacked on Thursday after just two years in charge.

He had been suspended for an incident last month after the squad's match with Senegal in Polokwane in which he was caught on camera wagging his finger at South African Football Association (Safa) management watching in the stands.

Williams says, “Nobody expected him to get the results against Senegal and then he got three points and everybody was happy. But unfortunately that’s where the whole thing started and he said when he was losing nobody was in the dressing room.”

Safa CEO Dennis Mumble said no coach or player is bigger than the association.

Following a lengthy disciplinary process, Mashaba was found guilty on three charges: gross and personal misconduct and insubordination, as well as violation of the communications policy.

Mumble said Bafana Bafana’s wellbeing was always their top priority.

“The relationship generally with the media created some difficulties that affected the national team and really to make sure that this team works in a more positive environment. I think it’s one of the reasons why we had to take this decision.”

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

