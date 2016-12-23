Mark Williams: Timing of Mashaba sacking a surprise
On Thursday it was announced that the football body had fired coach Shakes Mashaba with immediate effect.
JOHANNESBURG – As the search kicks off for Bafana Bafana’s next coach, football pundit Mark Williams says the timing of the decision to axe Shakes Mashaba came as a surprise.
Mashaba was sacked on Thursday after just two years in charge.
He had been suspended for an incident last month after the squad's match with Senegal in Polokwane in which he was caught on camera wagging his finger at South African Football Association (Safa) management watching in the stands.
Williams says, “Nobody expected him to get the results against Senegal and then he got three points and everybody was happy. But unfortunately that’s where the whole thing started and he said when he was losing nobody was in the dressing room.”
Safa CEO Dennis Mumble said no coach or player is bigger than the association.
Following a lengthy disciplinary process, Mashaba was found guilty on three charges: gross and personal misconduct and insubordination, as well as violation of the communications policy.
Mumble said Bafana Bafana’s wellbeing was always their top priority.
“The relationship generally with the media created some difficulties that affected the national team and really to make sure that this team works in a more positive environment. I think it’s one of the reasons why we had to take this decision.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
N3 near Harrismith closed after fatal accident
-
Correctional Services to review inmate sentences to avoid Pollsmoor overcrowding
-
ANC stalwarts ask to meet with NEC over conference
-
Western Cape roads claim 90 lives in festive season
-
Motorists could be charged for warning others about roadblocks
-
Gauteng traffic police to ramp up operations at major taxi ranks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.