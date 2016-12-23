Illegal mining depleting JHB water reservoirs
It's been confirmed that the Roodepoort reservoir is critically low as a result of illegal miners washing stones with clean drinking water.
JOHANNESBURG – The City of Johannesburg says if nothing is done about illegal mining in Roodepoort, the activity will completely deplete the little water left in the reservoirs.
Police say although they conduct weekly operations to remove the illegal miners from Mathole Village and Tshepisong community, they keep returning.
Illegal miners in the area say they are still operating because they make a lot of money and are able to pay off the police.
“On a bad day, I make R4,000 but on a good day I can make R8,000 – it just depends on the day. But the police always come to collect the money.”
This while the city’s reservoirs take strain from the miners abusing water.
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
