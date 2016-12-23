Popular Topics
Gauteng traffic police to ramp up operations at major taxi ranks

Yesterday officers were deployed to clamp down on unroadworthy and overloaded vehicles.

FILE: Noord taxi rank in the Johannesburg CDB. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Noord taxi rank in the Johannesburg CDB. Picture: EWN.
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng traffic police say they will ramp up operations at major taxi ranks this morning with hundreds of people expected to travel home for the Christmas weekend.

Yesterday officers were deployed to clamp down on unroadworthy and overloaded vehicles.

More than 38 mini-bus taxis have been impounded so far.

Spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo says, “The mandate of Gauteng police officers and all law enforcement agencies is to make sure that Gauteng remains a safe and secure province.

“So we’re tired of seeing people die on our roads. There’s no vehicle that’s going to leave the province overloaded or unroadworthy, even the drivers should have their documents with them.”

There has been a substantial increase in the number of road fatalities since the start of this month, with at least 845 people killed so far.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

