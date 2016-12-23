FNB says private security did respond to Sunday heist

Several customers have lashed out at FNB for its handling of the heist of safe deposit boxes and communication around the crime.

JOHANNESBURG – First National Bank (FNB) has revealed that private security did respond to an alarm during Sunday night’s heist but found nothing untoward after patrolling the perimeter.

More than a hundred safety deposit boxes were stolen when a group of men held a security guard at gunpoint and took him hostage before using a grinder to gain access to the bank.

The Randburg branch has been closed for investigations until further notice.

Several customers have lashed out at FNB for its handling of the heist and communication around the crime.

The bank’s CEO of Points of Presence Leanne van Zyl says, “There was an alarm that was raised and the security company did actually come out and patrol the perimeter and at that point nothing could be heard.”

Van Zyl adds: “What we’ve done for the December period is that we upped security around all branches.

"This particular branch has been closed from Monday to allow the staff branch to have with contact with customers."

She adds that the security company which monitors and patrols its branches has been placed on high alert.

Meanwhile, the bank has declined to comment further on whether the branch customers who had their safety deposit boxes stolen during the heist will be compensated.

Neither the bank nor the Hawks have been able to quantify exacyly how many boxes were taken or provide a value of the goods taking during the robbery.

The bank also refuses to be drawn into what measures they take in order to protect security boxes, including whether the criminals had to gain access to a vault.

One FNB customer says she had her valuables in storage for over 20 years.

“I mean, how do you get into the vault of a bank? That’s questionable.”

FNB has declined to comment on whether there has been a heist at the same branch before.

The bank has pledged to work with authorities as they investigate a case of business robbery.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)