EFF student leaders to appeal Khanyile bail decision

Fees Must fall leader Bonginkosi Khanyile was denied bail for the third time at the Durban Magistrate Court on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Student Command in Durban says it will take the Pietermaritzburg High Court decision to deny Fees Must Fall leader Bonginkosi Khanyile bail to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

Khanyile was denied bail for the third time in the Durban Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The final year Durban University of Technology student was arrested for inciting violence and damage to property during violent protests over varsity fees three months ago.

He is believed to be the last remaining fees must fall protester still behind bars.

Student leader Philani Gazuzo says, “We are angry at the decision by the judge to not release our student. We are also going to appeal to the SCA.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)