WC traffic officials bust man for driving at over 170km/h

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
Popular Topics
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
Popular Topics
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 22°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 34°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
Go

WC traffic officials bust man for driving at over 170km/h

Traffic officials nabbed the motorist in Laignsburg after he was caught travelling at excessive speeds across two stretches of the N1.

Picture: Supplied
Picture: Supplied
32 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A 42-year-old man has been arrested for clocking speeds in excess of 170 kilometres per hour on the N1 near Laingsburg.

Traffic officials nabbed the motorist in Laingsburg earlier on Friday morning, after he was caught travelling at excessive speeds across two stretches of the freeway.

Officers are making their presence felt on roads across the province as scores of holiday makers are expected to leave the Western Cape on holiday from later this afternoon.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “Currently in Laingsburg we have stopped a motorist with a Mercedes-Benz for driving between Touws River and Laignsburg at a speed of 169km/h, and nearer to Laingsburg for doing 175km/h.”

(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions