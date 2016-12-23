WC traffic officials bust man for driving at over 170km/h

Traffic officials nabbed the motorist in Laignsburg after he was caught travelling at excessive speeds across two stretches of the N1.

CAPE TOWN – A 42-year-old man has been arrested for clocking speeds in excess of 170 kilometres per hour on the N1 near Laingsburg.

Traffic officials nabbed the motorist in Laingsburg earlier on Friday morning, after he was caught travelling at excessive speeds across two stretches of the freeway.

Officers are making their presence felt on roads across the province as scores of holiday makers are expected to leave the Western Cape on holiday from later this afternoon.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says: “Currently in Laingsburg we have stopped a motorist with a Mercedes-Benz for driving between Touws River and Laignsburg at a speed of 169km/h, and nearer to Laingsburg for doing 175km/h.”

