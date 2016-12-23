Absa supports Gordhan over cutting ties with Gupta family
Pravin Gordhan applied for an order confirming he could not interfere in banks’ decisions to cut ties with the Gupta family.
JOHANNESBURG – Absa has become the latest bank to file an answering affidavit in support of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s application for an order confirming he cannot interfere in banks’ decisions to cut ties with the Gupta family.
The bank filed the affidavit in the high court in Pretoria yesterday.
Gordhan’s application stems from what he calls the sustained pressure he has been under for the past year from Cabinet colleagues and the Gupta’s company Oakbay to intervene in the decision by the country’s four major banks to close the company’s accounts.
In its affidavit, by the head of compliance Yasmin Masithela, Absa says it supports Gordhan’s application.
The bank says it took the decision to close the Gupta-linked accounts in December last year after it decided that the costs of monitoring them to ensure compliance with money-laundering legislation outweighed the benefits and fees that could be derived from keeping them.
The affidavit further states the Oakbay companies were not using Absa as a primary or dual bank and were apparently moving their banking business to alternative financial institutions.
As a consequence, Absa says it was limited in its ability to appropriately monitor and understand the customer’s risk profiles.
It says there was also evidence of large unexplained transfers of funds.
Earlier this month Standard Bank submitted an affidavit to the High Court in Pretoria in support of the application by Gordhan.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Local
-
FNB says private security did respond to Sunday heist
-
SA malls bolster security this festive season
-
EFF student leaders to appeal Khanyile bail decision
-
N3 near Harrismith closed after fatal accident
-
Mark Williams: Timing of Mashaba sacking a surprise
-
Correctional Services to review inmate sentences to avoid Pollsmoor overcrowding
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.