'Hoax mall robbery messages creating unnecessary panic'
A WhatsApp message circulating suggested that a number of Cape Town malls were under lock down, a claim refuted by authorities.
CAPE TOWN - Business Against Crime warns that hoax messages about mall robberies are creating unnecessary panic among shoppers.
Police have, however, confirmed a robbery at the N1 City Mall and an attempted heist at Vangate Mall. A bakery was also robbed in Paarden Island.
Police have, however, confirmed a robbery at the N1 City Mall and an attempted heist at Vangate Mall. A bakery was also robbed in Paarden Island.
CEO of Business Against Crime Andrew Anthony said: “Many of the Western Cape people, especially business owners, fall prey to this message. There was some sort of panic, if I can call it that. People are very scared.”
Anthony adds it goes against what government and business want to achieve.
“We want to create a safe space within businesses and shopping centres where people can do their Christmas shopping, they must feel safe and be safe in those shopping centres.”
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
