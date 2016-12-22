'Hoax mall robbery messages creating unnecessary panic'

A WhatsApp message circulating suggested that a number of Cape Town malls were under lock down, a claim refuted by authorities.

CAPE TOWN - Business Against Crime warns that hoax messages about mall robberies are creating unnecessary panic among shoppers.

A WhatsApp message circulating suggested that a number of Cape Town malls were under lock down, a claim refuted by authorities.

Police have, however, confirmed a robbery at the N1 City Mall and an attempted heist at Vangate Mall. A bakery was also robbed in Paarden Island.

CEO of Business Against Crime Andrew Anthony said: “Many of the Western Cape people, especially business owners, fall prey to this message. There was some sort of panic, if I can call it that. People are very scared.”

Anthony adds it goes against what government and business want to achieve.

“We want to create a safe space within businesses and shopping centres where people can do their Christmas shopping, they must feel safe and be safe in those shopping centres.”

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)