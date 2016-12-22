City of CT issues emergency housing kits for shack fire victims

The city says it has issued 1,300 emergency housing kits to residents who have been affected by shack fires.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says it has issued 1,300 emergency housing kits to residents who have been affected by shack fires over the past three months.

The most recent informal settlement fires occurred in Egoli, Vygieskraal and Masiphumulele.

The housing kits consist of pine poles, roof sheets, a wooden door with hinges and a lock set, a wooden-framed window and nails.

The city's Benedicta van Minnen says: “We encourage people to be particularly careful this time of year.”

