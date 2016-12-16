EWN in the Fast Lane: Restoring my love of BMWs

Jacob Moshokoa hits the road in classic BMWs.

After BMW South Africa announced it will be embarking on a campaign to restore some of their sought-after vehicles in their fleet, it wasn’t long before pictures of their mighty M1, e30 333i and e30 325is began circulating on social media, all with captions about restorations and minor refurbishments underway.

A few weeks later there were more pictures – this time with captions about a media test drive on the cards. Turns out an invitation made its way to Classic Car Africa’s email inbox and dates were impossible for editor in chief Stuart Grant to attend, but he knew tales of an M1 press driving experience had to grace this website.

So step in me... All the way in Dubai, Stuart sends me a text asking if I could go in his place! I jumped at the opportunity… A lover of motoring with a soft spot for the classics.

A handful of journos gathered at Bimmer’s headquarters in Midrand where we were given a run down on the thinking behind these restorations and what sort of manpower went into refurbishing them. The task coincides with BMW’s centenary celebrations this year under the slogan “The next 100 years.”

The M1 on display was acquired from a customer in the mid-1980s and is used as part BMW SA’s classic car collection, which includes the aforementioned exclusive 333i, popularly known to any local as the Gusheshe (loosely meaning panty dropper). From any township to suburb in Mzansi it’s always earned owners much respect or “street cred.”

And as luck would have it, I was up first to pilot the Diamond Black 1985 box-shaped Bimmer with only 24,765 kilometres on the clock. Now, as you may know these vehicles were BMW SA’s substitute for the e30 M3 which never made it to local shores.

I felt some type of way being in the presence of such a rare car and it didn’t disappoint, with an Alpina-inspired chrome bumper, deep front spoiler (compared to its younger siblings), side skirts, a black rubber spoiler and 16-inch Alpina alloys. This example, trimmed with an almost brand new looking cloth material, provided for a comfortable seating position in the form of BMW Motorsport seats.

It was also equipped with power steering but no aircon because back then having both was a bit of a problem (a space issue). Already idling, I was mesmerised by the sound emanating from the six-cylinder engine (taken from the 733i and tweaked by some German engineers), the 270km/h gauge with an Alpina badge to back it and a sporty 3–spoke leather trimmed steering wheel.

Suddenly my senses heightened and for a few seconds I was overcome by a sense of fulfilment. The Dogleg gearbox was the first little hiccup in getting the wheels rolling because first gear is found down and to the left, and the close ratio 5-speed gearbox, coupled with a tight clutch meant I had to get it right the first time. I managed a decent take off and soon we were rolling onto New Road and that familiar six-cylinder exhaust note took over as I familiarised myself with the throttle response which, if not handled correctly along with the clutch, could snap and bite you.

On the freeway the torque did the talking for the attention grabbing Gusheshe which always reminds you that you have to treat it with the respect it deserves. By the time we reached the Cradle of Humankind I had mastered its feisty demeanour, pushing the red needle into the redline while shifting through gears in a place that carries so much heritage for South Africa – a fitting car, in a fitting area I guess.

If I had coughed up R65,000 in 1987 (the year I was born, actually) for one of these I would’ve been one happy camper – and with a maximum power output of 145kw at 5,500 rpm and maximum torque of 285Nm at 4,300 rpm all made possible by Alpina and BMW Motorsport, who wouldn’t be?

Despite it being top heavy with the 3.2 litre motor, I’m sure with enough practice I could be an expert at using the torque and the limited slip differential to power slide through corners on a track. And that’s what makes this legend so special… A wild cat on the track but a purring kitten on the open road with insurmountable torque meant to be enjoyed. After almost 100 km behind the wheel it was time for me to hand over to the more experienced peer Denis Droppa and after a brief stretch of the legs and some epic snaps in the Cradle we were off again and it wasn’t too long until Droppa had the rear end of the e30 drifting out of an intersection which elicited excited whistles from people in awe of the power of a Gusheshe when it slides sideways.

It’s an equally enjoyable car as a passenger as I watched my co-pilot being enveloped by the same affection that stole my heart.

After lunch it was time for me to steer the M1 out of the beautiful De Hoek Country Hotel in Magaliesburg. At first glance the red machine’s “futuristic” features hold your attention in a vice grip. Despite the BMW and the Italian manufacturer Lamborghini having built the car in the late 1970s, it still looks as if it has just rolled off of a Back to the Future set. It was built as a production racing car in sufficient quantity for homologation (to receive regulatory confirmation) but conflicts between the giant manufacturers meant the Germans took over the production and 453 units were sold between 1978 and 1981.

With this being the first mid-engined BMW to be mass produced (the i8 is the second), I knew my experience was going to be unforgettable. A 3.5 litre six-cylinder petrol engine provided for an awesome acoustic setting and again the Dogleg or “isandla semfene” (monkey hand) gearbox made it very interesting to take off once again.

Considering the left hand drive set-up, it wasn’t going to be easy but somehow it happened and we were once again cruising the winding roads of the Cradle with nothing but a raw sounding straight six behind me. The design of the dashboard is totally un-BMW like – a straight all-black leather dash and steering face you, an original Bekker radio is embedded for your entertainment, and the pedals are oddly placed towards the right-hand side, making your first few shifts feel rather weird as you have to glance at the clutch at times.

In motion I’m blown away by the sheer performance, proving why it’s worthy of carrying the illustrious M badge. When I change down from fifth to fourth gear, trying to overtake a truck, we are overwhelmed by the number of crackles and pops from the exhaust, which literally leave goose bumps on the occupants’ skin.

Again, I imagine how this sexy red number would have turned heads 38 years ago and how 204kw would obliterate every other hot hatch or slick saloon in its time (maybe even some current GTIs). I was experiencing a supercar and even though we are now dubbed millennials and various Ms have been released since then, I’m totally impressed with the level of engineering here. When you reach 120km/h you actually feel like you are driving fast. Too many new cars take that feeling away these days and it just leaves me wondering what the next 100 years have in store for us.