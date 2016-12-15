[GALLERY] Police graduates strut their stuff

Eyewitness News | Over 1,000 officers, fresh from the police academy, are taking part in a passing out parade in Philippi.

CAPE TOWN – Nearly 5,000 new police recruits will be deployed across South Africa just in time for the festive season.

In Philippi, thousands of relatives and friends came out in support of more than 1,000 new police officers who will be deployed in the Western Cape.