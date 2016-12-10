[GALLERY] Tears, singing and tributes as Sfiso Ncwane is laid to rest

Late singer Sfiso Ncwane's funeral service at Moses Mabida Stadium in photographs, as family, friends & fans pay tribute to him.

JOHANNESBURG - Thousands of Sfiso Ncwane fans streamed into the Moses Mabida Stadium in Durban for the late artist's funeral service.

Eyewitness News brings you the service in pictures.