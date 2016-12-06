Popular Topics
GALLERY: 5 bedrooms, boardroom, huge kitchen… inside the Gauteng premier’s house

| 5 bedrooms all en-suite, food lover pleaser kitchen… inside the Gauteng premier’s house. Take a look.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Premier David Makhura’s official residence in Bryanston, Sandton, is going under the hammer.

The mansion was bought in 2004 for R11.5 million but further renovations costing an additional R4 million were made.

In 2013, the house became a source of controversy after it was revealed that taxpayers would have to fork out R7.5 million over three years to maintain the then Premier Nomvula Mokonyane's residence.

No one has lived in the house for two-and-a-half years, even though government has continued to pay for it.

Bidding on the home will start at R9 million.

