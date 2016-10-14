Sanlam's Handmade Contemporary Fair in full swing
EWN captured some of the craft works, food and drinks for purchase at the event this weekend.
JOHANNESBURG - The Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair has once again outdone itself for the seventh year running.
With an indigenous flair for craftsmanship, 120 entrepreneurs will showcase their products in an interactive space at the Hyde Park Corner rooftop starting today.
Eyewitness News captured some of the craft-works on display last night, to give you better view of the experience.
This theme for this year's event is 'Well Made in Africa'.
On curating the event CEO Mandla Sibeko said, "Because of where we are located in Johannesburg, the most vibrant, the most diverse city; so many people who live here from all over the continent and all over the world, it was very natural to go in the direction of embracing the continent."
[GALLERY] The Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair in Pictures
More in Lifestyle
-
It’s not your imagination, summers are getting hotter
-
Cashing in on DNA: Race on to unlock value in genetic data
-
WWE's Kane elected mayor of Knox County
-
This is the link between fake news, fizzy drinks and inheritance tax
-
Demi Lovato agrees to rehab following suspected overdose
-
Purrfect pet: Cat honoured for helping sick owner
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.