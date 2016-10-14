Popular Topics
Sanlam's Handmade Contemporary Fair in full swing

EWN captured some of the craft works, food and drinks for purchase at the event this weekend.

The Trebene stall at the Sanlam Contemporary Art Fair. Picture: Neo Koza/EWN
658 days ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair has once again outdone itself for the seventh year running.

With an indigenous flair for craftsmanship, 120 entrepreneurs will showcase their products in an interactive space at the Hyde Park Corner rooftop starting today.

Eyewitness News captured some of the craft-works on display last night, to give you better view of the experience.

This theme for this year's event is 'Well Made in Africa'.

On curating the event CEO Mandla Sibeko said, "Because of where we are located in Johannesburg, the most vibrant, the most diverse city; so many people who live here from all over the continent and all over the world, it was very natural to go in the direction of embracing the continent."

[GALLERY] The Sanlam Handmade Contemporary Fair in Pictures

