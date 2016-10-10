Court: Marli van Breda's curator to remain her legal guardian
Advocate Louise Buikman has the authority to make decisions relating to her therapy and schooling.
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape High Court has today granted Marli Van Breda's curator, advocate Louise Buikman, permission to stay on as her legal guardian.
Buikman has the authority to make decisions relating to her therapy and schooling.
Henri van Breda, 21, is accused of trying to kill his now 18-year-old sister, Marli, and hacking to death his parents and older brother in their home at the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch in January last year.
The Western Cape High Court granted Buikman permission to make legal decisions on behalf of Marli van Breda.
Buikman is expected to report back to the court before the end of January 2018 with regard to Marli's progress and her ability to manage here own affairs.
Acting as her curator, Buikman should also confirm all major decisions relating to the teen to her family.
The court order also stated the media should exercise discretion when reporting on this case.
Marli and her brother, Henri, were the only two survivors of the axe attack that killed her father, Martin, mother, Teresa and brother Rudi.
Henri is expected to make another court appearance on 18 November.
