Tembisa tornado: City of Ekurhuleni says damaged homes repaired
A hundred and twenty houses were damaged when the township was hit by a tornado, leaving 20 people injured.
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni says 118 houses damaged by a tornado in July have been repaired.
A hundred and twenty houses were damaged when the township was hit by a tornado, leaving 20 people injured and 400 homeless.
The city had initially made plans to complete the repairs of each house by August but then extended the deadline to the end of September.
GALLERY: Tornado tears through Tembisa
Emergency Service's William Ntladi says the remaining houses are being attended to.
"All the houses have been repaired except the two houses, one in Tswelopele, however, we can confirm that now the RDP house is under construction. The other one is also under reconstruction."
