Vavi throws his weight behind students protesting for free education
Zwelinzima Vavi has called on South Africa’s working class to throw their weight behind the students.
JOHANENSBURG - Zwelinzima Vavi has called on all trade unions in the country to embark on a general strike in support of students fighting for free higher education.
Vavi visited Wits University yesterday, where he addressed protestors.
Earlier, students marched to Congress of South African Trade Union (Cosatu)'s headquarters where they delivered a memorandum aiming to mobilise support.
Vavi has called on South Africa's working class to throw their weight behind the students as they continue to demand free tertiary education.
"We support the demands of the students for free quality education; now."
He says it's a myth that the country cannot afford free education adding that government is wasting money on unnecessary projects.
"That's where the money is supposed to be coming from, stop wasting money on commissions. We don't need a commission."
One of the Fees Must Fall student leaders, Koketso Poho, shares the same sentiment.
"Free education: Is it a dololo or wololo [is it a yes or a no?] and the students can move in that fashion."
Meanwhile, Wits University has suspended academic activities for an indefinite period saying operations will only resume once safety on campus is guaranteed.
