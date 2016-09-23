Wits students vow to keep fighting for free education
Wits says it will decide on its position on fee increases during its council meeting at the end of this month.
JOHANNESBURG - While Wits University staff expect a return to normality next week with today being the last day of the suspension of academic activities, students say it won't be business as usual at the institution until their demands are met.
Students have been protesting for free education, saying they don't agree with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande's announcement that universities must decide their own fee increases.
Wits University management says it will decide at the end of this month on its position on fee increases during its council meeting.
But one student says they want that decision now.
GALLERY: Protesting Wits students clash with police
"We demand no fee increment now, fees must fall, and then after we're still coming back, we want free education."
The university suspended all activities on campus this week-claiming some students and workers were being threatened and harassed.
Protesting students say if their demand for free education is not heeded-the institution will not operate for a very long time.
