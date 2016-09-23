Nzimande defends Mantashe's comments on fee protests
The ANC's Gwede Mantashe said that drastic measures may be necessary to deal with student protests.
CAPE TOWN - Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande believes African National Congress Secretary-General Gwede Mantashe's call to shut down universities affected by protests was made out of pure frustration.
Mantashe this week said drastic measures may be necessary to deal with student protests. Campuses across the country have been hit hard by demonstrations against looming fee hikes.
GALLERY: Protesting Wits students clash with police
Nzimande says Mantashe's call represents the cry of thousands of parents.
"The way I understand the SG, his call represents the cry of many parents, who are actually just frustrated about the destruction when government has done new things that were never done before, to take interim measures that are a huge relief to those who cannot afford to pay."
Nzimande has also voiced his disappointment at the levels of violence on campuses this week.
He says where students' lives are in danger, the ministry will encourage universities to close their doors.
More in Local
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.