Mantashe: Tertiary institutes must be protected at all costs
The ANC's Gwede Mantashe believes that drastic measures may be necessary to deal with student protests.
CAPE TOWN - African National Congress Secretary General Gwede Mantashe believes universities affected by violent protests must be shut down, for as long as students resort to violence.
He made the remarks at textile workers union Sactwu's congress in Cape Town yesterday.
Various universities across South Africa have been forced to shut down amid ongoing protests against fee hikes.
The secretary general is of the opinion that drastic measures may be necessary to deal with student protests.
GALLERY: Protesting Wits students clash with police
"If there are violent protests then we should shut the universities. If we destroy one block, two, three and then four, by the time we return to calm there will be no university."
Mantashe adds that tertiary education institutions must be protected at all costs.
"We must protect universities and our infrastructure for the benefit of our kids and their future."
He says the destruction of university infrastructure will negatively impact all students and adds the situation at the country's campuses is worrying.
Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande has called on those who are against the chaotic demonstrations to take a stand.
More in Local
-
Zim riot police force media to leave MDC briefing
-
Cele won't answer questions on changes in KZN political killings task team
-
Warnings of possible taxi strike on Monday in WC
-
All 3 of CT’s desalination plants finally up and running
-
Two killed, five wounded in series of shootings in Mitchells Plain
-
Untu criticises regulator for issuing Prasa temporary safety permit
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.