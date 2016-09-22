Cassper Nyovest sets sights on winning MTV Africa Music Award

The South African artist has been nominated for the Best Live Performer award.

JOHANNESBURG - The first half of the nominees for this year's MTV Africa Music Awards have been announced.

A nomination party held in Johannesburg last night saw some of the continent's best artists making the cut.

Revealed in nine out of 17 categories this year is Cassper Nyovest, AKA and Sauti Sol, who are leading the pack so far.

Nyovest has made the Best Live Performer category alongside Mafikizolo, Stonewood, Eddy Kenzo and Nigeria's Flavour. The Doc Shebeleza hit maker says he deserves to win this award.

"I want to win that one. It is something that is close to my heart. I perform my heart out and I always add so much. I just went on tour with a crazy stage and I think that may be the reason why we are nominated."

Meanwhile, Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya and actress Pearl Thusi have been nominated for the Personality of the Year category.

Wizkid has bagged three nominations including nods in the Best Male, Best Collaboration and Personality of the Year categories.

The Best Hip Hop category sees MAMA nominations for Emtee and Riky Rick of South Africa, who will be going head to head against Nigeria's Olamide and Ycee, and Kiff No Beat.

The second half of the nominations will be announced in Lagos, Nigeria next month.

GALLERY: Mtv Africa Music Awards Nominees Party in Johannesburg

MAMA 2016 NOMINATIONS (PART 1)

Best Male

AKA (South Africa)

Black Coffee (South Africa)

Diamond (Tanzania)

Patoranking (Nigeria)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best Live

Cassper Nyovest (South Africa)

Eddy Kenzo (Uganda)

Flavour (Nigeria)

Mafikizolo (South Africa)

Stonebwoy (Ghana)

Best Group

Mi Casa (South Africa)

Navy Kenzo (Tanzania)

R2bees (Ghana)

Sauti Sol (Kenya)

Toofan (Togo)

Best Collaboration

AKA feat. Burna Boy, Khuli Chana & Yanga - "Baddest" (South Africa/Nigeria)

DJ Maphorisa feat. Wizkid & DJ Bucks - "Soweto Baby" ((South Africa/Nigeria)

Nasty C feat. Davido, Cassper - "Juice Back Remix" (Nigeria/South Africa)

Patoranking feat. Sarkodie - "No Kissing" (Nigeria/Ghana)

Sauti Sol feat. Alikiba - "Unconditionally Bae" (Kenya/Tanzania)

Best Hip Hop in association with MTN

Emtee (South Africa)

Kiff No Beat (Ivory Coast)

Olamide (Nigeria)

Riky Rick (South Africa)

Ycee (Nigeria)

Best Pop/Alternative

Desmond & The Tutus (South Africa)

LCNVL (South Africa)

Shekinah (South Africa) / Kyle Deutsch (South Africa)

Timo ODV (South Africa)

Tresor (DRC)

Best Lusophone

C4 Pedro (Angola)

NGA (Angola)

Lizha James (Mozambique)

Nelson Freitas (Netherlands/Cape Verde)

Preto Show (Angola)

Personality of the Year

Caster Semenya (South Africa)

Linda Ikeji (Nigeria)

Pearl Thusi (South Africa)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon)

Wizkid (Nigeria)

Best International

Adele (UK)

Beyoncé (USA)

Drake (Canada)

Future (USA)

Rihanna (Barbados)