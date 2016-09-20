SA Fashion Week kicks off in Sandton today

The event has set the stage for some of South Africa’s more prominent designers to shine.

JOHANNESBURG - SA Fashion Week kicks off once again at Hyde Park in Sandton later today, this time with its autumn winter range for 2017.

The event which has set the stage for some of South Africa's more prominent designers, will see new talent showcase their work on the runway this evening.

Veteran designer JJ Schoeman is among the designers on this week's line up and will celebrate 30 years in the industry.

Speaking to Eyewitness News at the official launch party last night, Schoeman shared some of what he would like to see over the next decade.

"Fabric manufacturing for all our local kits and all our new designers and established ones. I want to see China leave the country and South Africa take over its own thing."

He has also revealed very little about his collection and says ticket holders can expect a range inspired by the classic little black dress.

"I'm celebrating with decades and I've decided to do the perfect little black dress; that's all."

GALLERY: SA Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 17 official launch party