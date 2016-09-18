Fans treated to joyous vibrations at the annual Joy of Jazz festival

This year’s festival boasted an exciting line-up of award winning local and international stars.

JOHANNESBURG - The Sandton Convention Centre came alive this weekend as the annual Standard Bank Joy of Jazz festival took place.

It's been 19 years since the first festival in Grahamstown. This year's festival saw a variety of local and international artist perform over the three-day period.

The line-up this year did not disappoint as some of the best jazz acts graced the stages. United States (US) two-time Grammy Award winner Bob James and South African born sensation Jonathan Butler kicked the festival off on the Dinaledi Stage.

The Music Academy of Gauteng was given the opportunity to showcase some of its best talent, with younger artists rendering their understanding of the genre.

A heavier line up was offered on Friday, with all four stages opened. It saw Canadian vocalist Ranee Lee return to the country to open the night on the Dinaledi stage.

Crowds were also entertained by the US's Houston Pearson and Afro pop songstress Lira performed a mixture of her classics and newer hits. Chicago-born Jazz multi-instrumentalist and composer Kahil El'Zabar added a twist to his first-time performance in Mzansi, by featuring two younger musicians, Dwight Trible and Teodross Avery.

When asked how artists can keep Jazz from being an elitist art, El'Zabar said musicians should work towards being as effective as possible and not rely on institutions for their productivity.

South African jazz legend Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse also performed on Friday night, and he spoke vehemently against making jazz the 'zenith of all genres'. He said if jazz artists couldn't be open to collaborations with artist in other genres, such as hip hop, jazz may become as "snobbish as classical music has been in many communities".

The attendance on Saturday night skyrocketed, as all four stages at the convention centre were graced by a variety of local and international acts. Music lovers had a tough time choosing between who to see as, both Afro jazz maestro Ringo Madlingozi and vocalist Sibongile Khumalo were on different stages at the same time.

The National Youth Jazz Band, a Standard Bank Initiative performed on the Diphala stage alongside trumpeter and 2016 Standard Bank Young artist of the year, Siya Makuzeni.

The Night ended with South African born Jonathan butler and US saxophonist Gerald Albright on one Stage and renowned drummer Kendrick Scott on another.

Producer of the Joy of Jazz Mantoa Chinoamadi says although she believes the festival speaks to all South African jazz lovers, organisers are ready to engage on ways to make next year's twentieth edition the best one yet. At the Joy of Jazz Colloquium, earlier this month, some younger artists raised questions around the performers on the line up being a true reflection of what the scene currently looks like in South Africa and abroad.

Chinoamadi says producers of the festival have taken it upon themselves to ensure that the misconception of jazz being for the old is completely done away with, but they will tell the stories of the youth that uses jazz as a medium to fight against social ills.