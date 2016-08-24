Surfers brave swells at Dungeons
On Wednesday, the notorious big wave spot off Hout Bay beckoned... and the surfing community listened.
CAPE TOWN - It's known internationally as one of the scariest surfing spots that South Africa has to offer, but for much of the time the giant known as Dungeons lies asleep below the Sentinel off the Hout Bay coast.
On only a handful of days a year do conditions present those brave enough with the perfect opportunity to test their mettle against the towering waves.
Wednesday was one such day, when the best of the big wave surfers flocked to the spot in numbers.
And behind them, an entourage of photographers and spectators followed.
