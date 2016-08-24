Some of the artwork shortlisted in the Sasol New Signatures Art competition

100 artworks by seven emerging artists will be displayed Pretoria Art Museum starting next month.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven emerging artists will see their work displayed at the Pretoria Art Museum from 8 September until 9 October as part of the 27th Sasol New Signatures Art Competition.

Aneesa Loonat, Mosa Anita Kaiser, Matilda Engelblik, Paul Marais, Shaun James Francis, Zane Wesley Lange and Zyma Amien have been shortlisted for the exhibition.

Themes noted in this year's entries portrayed environmental issues as well as gender disparity, and a number of exciting digital submissions.