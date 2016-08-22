Caster Semenya's family dedicates her Olympic win to SA
The family gathered at Semenya’s home in Moletji Village yesterday to witness her win gold in the 800m race.
JOHANNESBURG - Caster Semenya's family has dedicated her gold medal to all the young girls living in Limpopo, saying its proof that dreams come true.
The family gathered at Semenya's home in Moletji Village yesterday to witness her win gold in the women's 800 metre race, clinching Team South Africa's 10th medal in Rio.
Her cousin Kgabo Sekgala says the medal is for all South Africans. "I want to say God bless you for that race which I think was for South Africa, even that medal it was for South Africa, Limpopo and the family."
Meanwhile, the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) has confirmed it will be pressing on with its bid to have athletes with the intersex condition, hyperandrogenism, excluded from competing.
Gallery: Caster Semenya's golden moments in Rio.
