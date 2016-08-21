Popular Topics
GALLERY: Caster Semenya's golden moments at Rio Olympics

She had been heavily favoured to win gold in Rio, with commentators touting her to do something special.

Gold medallist Caster Semenya poses on the podium for the Women's 800m Final during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Picture: AFP
Gold medallist Caster Semenya poses on the podium for the Women's 800m Final during the Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Picture: AFP
712 days ago

South African runner Caster Semenya has won Olympics gold at the Rio 2016 games. Semenya secured Team SA's 10th medal at the games in a time of 1 minute 55.28 seconds.

