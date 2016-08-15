[GALLERY] Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: Some of the best runway pics

The Spring/Summer collections included a colourful display of Africa’s best designers.

JOHANNESBURG - African Fashion International's Mercedes Benz fashion week Spring/Summer came to a close on Saturday night.

Collections included a colourful and chic display of Africa's best designers.

The event wrapped up with The Sterns Bridal Showcase, as well as AFI Privé, which opened with a collection by Soraya da Piedade and included a range from knitwear brand MaXhosa by Laduma Ngxokolo.