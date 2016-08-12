Blitzboks' captain Kyle Brown happy despite missing out on Olympic gold

South Africa beat Japan in the bronze medal match but were left ruing the semifinal loss to Great Britain.

RIO DE JANEIRO - Blitzboks captain Kyle Brown says that despite the disappointment of missing out on Olympic gold, he's proud of his team's effort as they secured bronze at the Rio Olympics.

South Africa beat Japan 54-14 in the bronze medal match but were left ruing an indifferent performance in the semifinals as they lost to Great Britain 7-5.

Fiji won the tournament beating Great Britain 43-7 for incredibly the country's first ever Olympic medal.

Brown says his team return home with their heads held high.

"We've nobody else to blame but ourselves and I'm very happy with the way the guys bounced back and came back.

"And to be able to home for with a bronze medal I know that we represented South Africa well and we gave it our all and the people at home are proud and I hope we can enjoy that moment."

He gives his view on what went wrong.

"I think the game of Sevens was designed to frustrate players as much as possible. Players, fans, coaches, anybody who watches the game, you better know that you going to get frustrated when you watch this game because the mental side of it it's an enormous part of it and it's quite a roller coaster of the three days to be able to lift yourself next time."

Brown says that despite not winning gold, the morale in the team is impressive and they will go to future success.

"The guys that I play with, somebody said in the circle 'I'd rather take a bronze home with this team than gold with anybody else'. They're very special people and I'm happy with the team."

Brown says after the pain of defeat to Great Britain against Japan they let go of things a bit.

"To go into the semifinal the way we did here was to end the game 7-5, that's Sevens' game at the end of the day. It's going to be a won or lost on margins. We were by far not almost clinical on our game two and it was to our detriment.

"And we saw that it was important for us to come into this game free, we spoke about unshackling ourselves from the semifinal."

