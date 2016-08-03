Zille urges all voters to cast their ballots

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille urged all eligible voters to cast their ballots.

She was speaking after making her cross at the St Paul's Church in Rondebosch this morning.

Zille says voting gives ordinary South Africans the power to choose their leaders.

"It was a wonderful experience. There's nothing to make you feel so empowered as stepping into that voting booth and using the power that our Constitution gives you to choose your government. So it was a wonderful moment."

At the same time, the African National Congress (ANC) mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Xolani Sotashe, says voting was an emotional experience for him.

Accompanied by his wife, Sotashe voted in Nomzamo near Strand earlier today.

A handful of ANC supporters were on hand to welcome their mayoral candidate in Nomzamo.

Sotasha says he is confident: "It's quite touching, it's quite emotional but I think we ran a very good campaign. Our campaign was very positive."

He has urged all eligible Cape Town voters to head to the polls today.

Sotashe says he's not resting for the remainder of the day but will instead visit other voting stations.