Zille urges all voters to cast their ballots
Zille says voting gives ordinary South Africans the power to choose their leaders.
CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Premier Helen Zille urged all eligible voters to cast their ballots.
She was speaking after making her cross at the St Paul's Church in Rondebosch this morning.
Zille says voting gives ordinary South Africans the power to choose their leaders.
"It was a wonderful experience. There's nothing to make you feel so empowered as stepping into that voting booth and using the power that our Constitution gives you to choose your government. So it was a wonderful moment."
GALLERY: Politicians cast their vote
At the same time, the African National Congress (ANC) mayoral candidate for Cape Town, Xolani Sotashe, says voting was an emotional experience for him.
Accompanied by his wife, Sotashe voted in Nomzamo near Strand earlier today.
A handful of ANC supporters were on hand to welcome their mayoral candidate in Nomzamo.
Sotasha says he is confident: "It's quite touching, it's quite emotional but I think we ran a very good campaign. Our campaign was very positive."
He has urged all eligible Cape Town voters to head to the polls today.
Sotashe says he's not resting for the remainder of the day but will instead visit other voting stations.
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.