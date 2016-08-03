IEC confirms death of voter at Northern Cape voting station
The man passed away this morning while waiting in line to cast his ballot.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Despite issues ranging from car accidents involving Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) staff to tents being blown over by strong winds, the commission says it is full steam ahead in the 2016 local government elections.
In its first update of the day, the IEC has confirmed one voter has died while waiting to cast his vote in the Northern Cape.
A presiding officer in Strydenberg has confirmed a man passed away this morning while waiting in line to vote.
GALLERY: #Elections2016 through your eyes
The man was found dead by officials at the voting station. The reason for his death has not been confirmed yet.
Moosa Gom says they had escorted both the man and his wife to the front of the queue before he passed away.
"He didn't look well and when I came back they told me he was sitting in the chair and that's when we saw that he was dead."
Meanwhile, IEC chairperson Glen Mashanini has been briefing the media, saying that areas that have seen protests are being dealt with.
"Security forces have been deployed to ensure that the voting continues as soon as possible in all these areas that we've identified."
