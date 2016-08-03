Maimane calls for peaceful elections across SA
Maimane cast his vote at the Allen Glen High School in Randburg where he attended school.
JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is calling for a peaceful election saying he will be traveling to a number of major metros today to check that voting runs smoothly.
Maimane cast his vote at the Allen Glen High school in Randburg this morning where he attended school.
He donned a suit and blue tie this morning, holding his wife's hand as he entered the voting station here in Randburg.
GALLERY: Politicians cast their ballots
Maimane says he had a pleasant experience.
"I think the IEC has done a great job, my experience today has been that the system works and also I want to call peace to all community across South Africa. We want peaceful election. We want an election where there's no intimidation."
He's confident that the DA will do well in this election and may even win in some metros and municipalities because their support base has grown.
Maimane says he will be heading to Tshwane and possibly Nelson Mandela Bay later on in the day.
Popular in Local
-
Police identify body found near Chapman’s Peak Drive
-
[WATCH] Quick stop: Robbers steal entire ATM from EC store
-
Malema rifle shooting incident incites black on black violence, says BLF
-
Report: Hawks to probe Anoj Singh over suspicious transactions
-
PowerBall Results: Tuesday 31 July 2018
-
Jerome Booysen’s hitman was also tailing his brother, court told
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.