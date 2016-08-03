Maimane calls for peaceful elections across SA

Maimane cast his vote at the Allen Glen High School in Randburg where he attended school.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane is calling for a peaceful election saying he will be traveling to a number of major metros today to check that voting runs smoothly.

He donned a suit and blue tie this morning, holding his wife's hand as he entered the voting station here in Randburg.

Maimane says he had a pleasant experience.

"I think the IEC has done a great job, my experience today has been that the system works and also I want to call peace to all community across South Africa. We want peaceful election. We want an election where there's no intimidation."

He's confident that the DA will do well in this election and may even win in some metros and municipalities because their support base has grown.

Maimane says he will be heading to Tshwane and possibly Nelson Mandela Bay later on in the day.