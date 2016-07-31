EFF members commended for not resorting to violence during campaigning

Julius Malema says ANC members have resorted to murdering one another in politically motivated killings.

POLOKWANE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has commended party members for never resorting to violence during election campaigning, adding that the African National Congress (ANC) members killed one another this year - as a result of greed.

Malema addressed a packed Peter Mokaba Stadium and says he's pleased the party supporters came out in their numbers.

He says its telling of the party's support because unlike the ANC, it did not bus people in from other provinces.

Men and women dressed in the party's trademark red, chanted as Malema made promises of improving living conditions of the poor.

He slammed the ANC's campaign calling it wasteful expenditure.

Malema says ANC members have proven that there is corruption in the party resorting to murdering one another in politically motivated killings.

"No one was killed because they were fighting for positions. EFF [members], I want to salute you, you are the only party which has never disrupted a campaign of any other political party."

He told supporters not to be lured by parties that offer free t-shirts and food parcels but no solutions to their challenges.

The red berets' leader says it is time the people of South Africa had leaders who put their needs and dignity first.

"A better life is coming; not a better life for the few but a better life for all South Africans and not for ANC members only."

He also says voters need to ask themselves whether they are being logical when choosing who to put in power.

"Ask yourself: are you electing the right party? Why are you struggling if the party you have elected can spent R1 billion in three months on an election campaign?"

