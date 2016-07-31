EFF members commended for not resorting to violence during campaigning
Julius Malema says ANC members have resorted to murdering one another in politically motivated killings.
POLOKWANE - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has commended party members for never resorting to violence during election campaigning, adding that the African National Congress (ANC) members killed one another this year - as a result of greed.
Malema addressed a packed Peter Mokaba Stadium and says he's pleased the party supporters came out in their numbers.
He says its telling of the party's support because unlike the ANC, it did not bus people in from other provinces.
Men and women dressed in the party's trademark red, chanted as Malema made promises of improving living conditions of the poor.
He slammed the ANC's campaign calling it wasteful expenditure.
Malema says ANC members have proven that there is corruption in the party resorting to murdering one another in politically motivated killings.
"No one was killed because they were fighting for positions. EFF [members], I want to salute you, you are the only party which has never disrupted a campaign of any other political party."
He told supporters not to be lured by parties that offer free t-shirts and food parcels but no solutions to their challenges.
The red berets' leader says it is time the people of South Africa had leaders who put their needs and dignity first.
"A better life is coming; not a better life for the few but a better life for all South Africans and not for ANC members only."
He also says voters need to ask themselves whether they are being logical when choosing who to put in power.
"Ask yourself: are you electing the right party? Why are you struggling if the party you have elected can spent R1 billion in three months on an election campaign?"
_ Click here for EWN's feature tracking the political violence hot spots_.
Popular in Politics
-
'Land reform has moved backwards'
-
ANC: South Africans love party’s Thuma Mina initiative
-
[PODCAST] Poisonous Bullets: The Silent Betrayal of Sindiso Magaqa (Episode 3)
-
Zokwana: No need to panic over land expropriation decision
-
Gauteng SACP calls for integrity commission to prevent corporate state capture
-
ANC KZN side-steps questions over Zuma ‘endorsing’ BLF
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.